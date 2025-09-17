Exclusive By: Kanwal Abidi

WASHINGTON – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today announced Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) received more than 150,000 applications from Americans who want to join U.S. (ICE) to help arrest and remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets. ICE has extended more than 18,000 tentative job offers.

“ICE has received more than 150,000 applications from patriotic Americans who want to defend the homeland by removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from the U.S.,” said Secretary Noem. “We have already issued more than 18,000 tentative job offers. Americans are answering their country’s call to serve and help remove murderers, pedophiles, rapists, terrorists, and gang members from our country.”

ICE is offering a robust package of federal law enforcement incentives. You may be entitled to these benefits: A maximum $50,000 signing bonus Student loan repayment and forgiveness options 25% Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) for HSI Special Agents Administratively Uncontrollable Overtime for Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) Deportation Officers Enhanced retirement benefits For more information or to apply, visit: www.ice.gov/careers