The prize pool for the ICC Champions Trophy will increase to $6.9 million this year, marking a 53% increase from 2017. The winning team will receive $2.24 million, while the runner-up will earn $1.12 million. Losing semi-finalists will be awarded $560,000 each, and teams finishing fifth and sixth will receive $350,000 each. The seventh and eighth-placed teams will each take home $140,000.

This year’s tournament will be hosted by Pakistan for the first time in 28 years, with the eight-team, One-Day International (ODI) event starting on February 19 in Karachi, and the final scheduled for March 9.

There will be 15 matches played across Pakistan and Dubai, as India has chosen not to travel to Pakistan due to political tensions, agreeing to play their matches in the neutral location of Dubai.

In comparison, the 2023 ICC Men’s ODI World Cup offered a $4 million prize from a total pot of $10 million, with Australia emerging as the champions after defeating India in Gujarat.