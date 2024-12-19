The International Cricket Council (ICC) reached an agreement on Thursday regarding next year’s Champions Trophy, satisfying both the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Under the agreement, India’s matches in the tournament will be played at a neutral venue.

This arrangement will extend to all ICC events over the next three years. For tournaments hosted by Pakistan, such as the February 2025 Champions Trophy, India’s matches will take place at a neutral venue.

Similarly, for events hosted by India, including the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s matches will also be held at a neutral venue.

According to ESPNcricinfo, this agreement may also apply to the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, which Pakistan is set to host.

The neutral venue for next year’s Champions Trophy has not yet been finalized. Dubai is a potential option, given that Pakistan has played many of its home games in the UAE. For the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, Pakistan’s matches could be played in Sri Lanka, which is co-hosting the tournament with India.

As compensation for implementing a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy, the ICC has also proposed that Pakistan could co-host a future triangular T20I tournament featuring India and another Asian nation.