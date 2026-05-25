Karachi : Pakistani finance leader, author, and public thought leader Asma Jan Muhammad has been honored with the Overseas Excellence Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan in recognition of her distinguished international achievements, leadership contributions, and continued impact on the global professional landscape.

A dual-qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAEW & ICAP) with an MBA in International Management from Swiss Business School and over two decades of leadership experience across the UAE and international markets, Asma Jan Muhammad has built a career spanning strategic finance, governance, transformation, shared services integration, and organizational leadership across diverse sectors including FMCG, retail, manufacturing, outsourcing, and EPC.

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Her journey with ICAP reflects a story of perseverance, resilience, and sustained excellence over decades. It began in Pakistan in 2000, when she received two gold medals in her CA Foundation studies. Nearly two decades later, while building her professional career in the UAE, she was honored with the CA Woman of the Year Award in 2019. Receiving the Overseas Excellence Award in 2026 marks another milestone in a journey shaped by continuous learning, courage, and purpose.

Born and educated in Pakistan, Asma Jan Muhammad’s professional and personal journey reflects the determination to pursue education, leadership, and professional growth despite social, cultural, and personal challenges. Following the loss of her father at a young age, she continued her education while supporting herself through tutoring and later entered a demanding, male-dominated profession where she steadily built her career with persistence and integrity.

After relocating to the UAE, she continued to pursue a full-time leadership career while raising a family and balancing the evolving demands of professional growth, motherhood, and personal aspirations. Over the years, her journey expanded beyond corporate leadership into authorship, mentoring, speaking engagements, and public thought leadership.

Widely recognized for combining financial discipline with strategic and human-centered leadership, Asma Jan Muhammad has played key roles in driving transformation initiatives, strengthening governance frameworks, and supporting organizational growth across complex multi-entity environments.

Alongside her corporate career, she has also established herself as an author and public thought leader whose work increasingly sits at the intersection of finance, leadership, ethics, and human behavior.

Through her books, articles, speaking engagements, and executive sessions, she explores how behavioral biases, organizational culture, and leadership psychology influence business decisions in an increasingly complex and digital world. Her broader body of work reflects a mission to bridge financial expertise with meaningful public conversations around integrity, governance, decision-making, and modern leadership.

Her published works include Maya’s Paradox, S.H.O.R.E.: The Ultimate Descent, Reflections, and her latest work Smart But Wrong, focused on behavioral finance and corporate decision-making in the digital age.

Her perspectives on leadership, behavioral decision-making, and organizational culture have also been featured through opinion pieces in Gulf News, further establishing her voice in broader conversations around workplace culture, governance, and leadership in modern organizations.

Through her professional journey, writing, mentoring, and public engagement, Asma Jan Muhammad hopes to encourage more women and young professionals to pursue leadership, intellectual growth, and meaningful contribution without limiting themselves to traditional expectations or societal boundaries.

Commenting on the recognition, Asma Jan Muhammad said, “this recognition is deeply close to my heart because ICAP has always been much more than a professional institution in my life. It has been a source of discipline, resilience, confidence, and growth throughout my journey.

Every milestone in my life carries a part of that foundation.

I have been fortunate to have my mother and sisters standing beside me through every important chapter of my life, and I hope my late father is smiling proudly from the heavens today.

What makes this recognition even more meaningful is that alongside my finance leadership journey, I have also embarked on a second career as a writer and author — using storytelling, leadership reflections, and behavioral insights to contribute to important conversations around ethics, ambition, leadership, and human behavior.”

This recognition adds to a series of professional achievements received by Asma Jan Muhammad over the years, including recognition among the Top Women CFOs in the UAE and multiple leadership awards for strategic finance and transformation leadership.

The Overseas Excellence Award is part of the Professional Excellence Awards presented by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan to recognize ICAP members making impactful international contributions through leadership, innovation, and professional excellence across industries.