KARACHI, Pakistan — September 19, 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) successfully hosted a thought-provoking edition of its Book Forum on Friday, 19 September, 2025 at ICAP House, Karachi, featuring UAE-based finance leader, trainer, and award-winning author Asma Jan Muhammad.

The event centered on Asma’s latest book, Maya’s Paradox: How to Balance Ambition with Integrity, which dramatizes about 38 corporate vignettes exploring dilemmas of ambition, morality, and leadership. Through her talk, Asma brought Maya’s journey to life, sparking reflection among professionals on the importance of ethics and resilience in decision-making.

The session was graced by Mr. Muhammad Moin Khan, Chairman of Muniff Ziauddin & Co., as Chief Guest. In his remarks, Mr. Khan praised the initiative and emphasized the significance of fostering dialogue on ethics and leadership within the profession.

Adding to the evening’s significance, the forum also featured the exclusive cover reveal of Asma’s upcoming book, Smart But Wrong – How to Bias-Proof Strategy and Leadership in the Digital Age. This forthcoming work extends her authorial journey into behavioral finance and leadership psychology, examining why even smart leaders make poor decisions, and how organizations can bias-proof their strategies in a digitally driven world.

Speaking at the event, Asma said: “Maya’s Paradox is not just a corporate story; it is a mirror for professionals. My aim is to spark reflection on how we can pursue ambition without losing integrity. With Smart But Wrong, I take this journey further, exploring the biases that often derail even the most capable leaders.”

The event concluded with an engaging Q&A session, book signing, and networking among ICAP members, professionals, and students. Attendees praised ICAP for curating a platform that bridges finance, ethics, and storytelling, offering both intellectual depth and practical insights.

About the Author

Asma Jan Muhammad is a Group Finance Director, Vice President of Transformation & Shared Services, and an award-winning author and trainer. With an MBA in International Management and dual Chartered Accountancy qualifications from ICAP and ICAEW, she has over 20 years of leadership experience across the Middle East and South Asia. She has been recognized among the Top 10 Women CFOs in the UAE and honored with awards for Outstanding Leadership and CA Woman of the Year.

Asma has authored four books and co-authored two anthologies. Her work consistently explores the intersection of resilience, integrity, reflection, and behavioral insight, positioning her as a distinctive voice in corporate storytelling and leadership.