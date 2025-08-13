Advertisements

Karachi August 2025: IBA Karachi proudly marked Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day celebrations under the thematic banner of "Hum Zinda Qaum Hain – The Legacy of Bunyan-al-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq". The celebrations were part of the "Watan Se Wafa – IBA Karachi's Tribute to Pakistan" campaign, launched earlier this month.

Festivities at IBA commenced on August 04 and 05, with over 50 members of the IBA community participating in a special patriotic video featuring national songs, poetry, and messages. Badge distribution across both campuses fostered a spirit of unity, culminating in a gathering of over 200 staff and faculty who shared reflections on patriotism.

The "Azadi ka Sabz Paigham" Plantation Drive was held on August 06, during which 30 saplings of indigenous and fruit-bearing trees were planted. Over 110 participants, from senior management to support staff, joined in chanting "Pakistan Zindabad", reinforcing IBA’s commitment to sustainability.



"Kahoot-e-Pakistan" took place on August 07, with 120 participants testing their knowledge of Pakistan’s history and milestones. “Sada-e-Watan”, a national songs competition, was held on August 08. The event resonated with patriotic melodies featuring ten contestants, and interactive audience voting.

“Mini Marathon” was also arranged by the IBA Sports and Community Engagement team on August 09. The event united the IBA family and external participants for a morning filled with energy, and celebration. From the 5 KM challenge to the 1 KM fun run, runners showcased pride, unity, and a shared love for Pakistan.

"Rang-e-Haq", a canvas painting competition, was held on August 11. The art and culture event had 60 participants and was judged by a distinguished panel of artists and academics.

"Saqafat-e-Pakistan” took place on August 12 — a vibrant cultural day and freedom walk led by Executive Director IBA, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, showcasing the traditional heritage of Pakistan’s provinces and regions. The week’s activities also included a screening of the film "Jinnah" on August 13, honoring the life and legacy of the nation’s founder. In addition, cricket, badminton, and table tennis matches were held in the earlier days of the celebrations.

On August 14, IBA Karachi is hosting its grand finale of the "Marka-e-Haq" festivities. The day begins with a formal flag hoisting ceremony, followed by fun activities, cake cutting, and messages from Registrar IBA, Dr. Mohammad Asad Ilyas; Director HR, Mr. Irfan Qamar, and Brigadier M. Umer Farooq, Regional Directorate Commander, ANF Sindh. A celebratory breakfast for faculty, staff, students, and alumni closes the month’s spirited journey of patriotism, cultural pride, and unity. The final matches for all three sports are set to be played on August 14, adding to the day’s excitement.

The "Marka-e-Haq" celebrations at IBA Karachi embodied patriotism, cultural pride, and a shared vision for a prosperous Pakistan, aligning with the province-wide festivities announced by Chief Minister of Sindh.

