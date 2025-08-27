August 27, 2025: IBA’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER), UNICEF, and Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) jointly organized a seminar to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week 2025. The event brought together academia, policymakers, healthcare professionals, and civil society representatives to emphasize the urgent need to strengthen breastfeeding practices in Pakistan.

The seminar opened with welcoming remarks by Dr. Lubna Naz, Director, IBA-CBER. Followed by an inaugural address from Ms. Nida Khuhro, Member of Parliament, Government of Sindh. Ms. Khuhro underscored the importance of breastfeeding for maternal and child health while highlighting the Government of Sindh’s initiatives to implement and promote breastfeeding laws. She also engaged directly with participants, addressing various questions during the interactive session.

Speakers throughout the event reiterated that breastfeeding is a cornerstone of child survival, maternal well-being, and economic sustainability. Public Health Nutritionist and Assistant Professor, DUHS, Dr. Sumaira Nasim, emphasized the health and financial benefits of exclusive breastfeeding.

A comprehensive panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Naz, concluded the seminar. The panelists included Dr. Khalid Shafi, Associate Professor, DUHS; Ms. Zehra Khan, Women’s Rights Activist; Dr. Ayesha Khalid, Research Manager, Public Health, Aga Khan University, and Mr. Naveed Bhutto, Technical Advisor on Nutrition, Government of Sindh. The discussion emphasized the importance of behavioral change and awareness not only among mothers but also within families — especially husbands, in-laws, and healthcare professionals. Panelists also examined the breastfeeding law in detail and collectively discouraged the use of formula supplements, reaffirming that breast milk is the safest and most beneficial source of infant nutrition.

Despite these advances, challenges remain, including the fact that only 45% of infants in Pakistan are exclusively breastfed, while just 500 registered nutritionists serve a population of over 251 million. These gaps underscore the pressing need for broader advocacy and stronger support systems.

The seminar concluded with a resounding call for multi-sectoral collaboration — uniting government, academia, healthcare, and civil society — to protect, promote, and support breastfeeding for a healthier future of mothers and children in Pakistan.

