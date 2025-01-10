Karachi ,January 07, 2025: IBA Karachi hosted a thought-provoking Public Lecture, “Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva”, by the Janaki Bakhle, Professor of History from the University of California, Berkeley, at the City Campus.

Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, commenced the lecture by introducing Professor Bakhle’s acclaimed book, "Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva”. Dr. Zaidi highlighted the book’s significance in understanding the complex historical and ideological foundations of Hindutva, emphasizing its scholarly depth and relevance to contemporary discourse. The discussion explored his revolutionary activities, his contributions to political thought, and the debates surrounding his vision and influence. In her lecture, Professor Bakhle contended that Savarkar's ideology, often labeled as 'Hindu fundamentalism,' was profoundly influenced by the historical circumstances of its time and did not develop in isolation.

Professor Bakhle’s talk explored Savarkar’s strong anti-Muslim sentiments, emphasizing that these views were shaped mainly by regional historical contexts rather than direct interactions with large Muslim communities. She compared his ideology to the broader Indian nationalist discourse, highlighting his position on the far-right end of the nationalist spectrum. While Savarkar began as a revolutionary and anti-colonial activist in the early 1900s, his early writings were crafted with fellow revolutionaries in mind, reflecting his focus on advancing their shared objectives. The lecture concluded with a Q&A session, during which the audience engaged enthusiastically, seeking deeper insights into the subject.