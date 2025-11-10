November , 2025:IBA hosted an insightful public lecture by Dr. Waleed Ziad, Associate Professor of History, Georgetown University (Qatar). The session, held at the City Campus and organized by the School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS), centered on Dr. Ziad’s acclaimed book,“Hidden Caliphate: Sufi Saints Beyond the Oxus and Indus.”

In his talk, Dr. Ziad explored the Naqshbandi-Mujaddidi Sufi networks that connected Central and South Asia between the 18th and early 20th centuries. He revealed how these Sufi scholars exercised their sacro-political authority to shape religious thought and community life, while also engendering a cultural resilience that transcended regional boundaries

Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi, also attended the session and commended the School of Economics and Social Sciences for organizing intellectually stimulating dialogues that promote interdisciplinary learning. The lecture was moderated by Dr. Ali Gibran Siddiqui, Assistant Professor, SESS, who facilitated an engaging discussion between the speaker and the audience.

The event drew an engaging audience comprising students, faculty members, researchers, and individuals deeply interested in South and Central Asian history, religion, and culture. Participants appreciated the depth of scholarship and the relevance of Dr. Ziad’s work to understanding contemporary cultural connections across the Muslim world.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A segment, allowing attendees to explore themes related to transnational spirituality, historical continuity, and the enduring impact of Sufi thought on regional societies.