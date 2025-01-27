Karachi JANUARY 24-27, 2025: IBA proudly hosted Prof. Dr. Mohammad Kabir Hassan, Hamid D. Habib Chair in Finance,

Department of Finance, School of Business Studies (IBA-SBS), and Professor of Finance, Department of

Economics and Finance, University of New Orleans, for a series of engaging lectures and discussions.

On January 24, 2025, Prof. Dr. Mohammad Kabir Hassan delivered a highly engaging guest lecture to over 120

undergraduate students at the IBA Main Campus on “Islamic Finance in the USA: Concepts, Institutions, and

Prospects.” He highlighted the evolution and growth of Islamic finance in the U.S., its unique opportunities, and

its potential for fostering financial inclusion. The session offered students valuable insights into the practical

application of Islamic finance principles. Later that day, Prof. Dr. Hassan addressed senior officials and industry experts at the State Bank of Pakistan,

delivering an insightful talk on, “The Development of Government Sukuk Market.” He explained the

technicalities of various sukuk models, shedding light on their structure and operational challenges. The

discussion emphasized the need for innovation and strategic reforms to strengthen the sukuk market and drive

financial stability. He also met Mr. Saleem Ullah, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, to discuss the

Islamization of Pakistan’s financial sector.

On January 25, 2025, Prof. Dr. Hassan delivered a talk to Shariah scholars on “Fiqh, Maqasid, and Economic

Dimensions of Shariah Decision Making,” focusing on Shariah governance standards issued by AAOIFI.

On January 27, he met with the IBA-SBS faculty to provide insights on publishing in high-impact journals, sharing

strategies to enhance the quality and impact of research while addressing common challenges in the

publication process. Additionally, Prof. Dr. Hassan delivered a public lecture at the IBA City Campus on “How to

Change the Islamic Finance Industry for Growth and Development?”. He highlighted the remarkable growth of

Islamic finance, its global impact, and the urgent need for reform. He emphasized educational advancements to

merge Islamic finance ethics with digital literacy, preparing future professionals for Shariah-compliant fintech.

Addressing resistance to change, he advocated for stakeholder collaboration, regulatory reforms, and

innovation to drive growth. He also discussed improved sukuk pricing models to ensure fair valuations and

enhance market practices.