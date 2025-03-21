Karachi March 20, 2025: IBA held an inaugural ceremony for the newly curated net practice cricket pitches at the IBA Cricket Ground, Main Campus. The event was graced by Test Cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB)

Selection Committee member, Mr. Asad Shafiq, who officially inaugurated the facility. Mr. Shafiq engaged with

IBA’s official student cricket team, playing a few deliveries and sharing valuable insights. As a symbol of growth

and sustainability, he also planted a tree, reinforcing the importance of nurturing both talent and the environment. The ceremony provided an opportunity for students to interact with the cricketing icon and gain

inspiration from his journey.

The event was attended by Dr. Mohammad Asad Ilyas, IBA Registrar, accompanied by Mr. Fuad A. Mehdi, Head,

Marketing & Communications; Mr. Fahad Jawed, Associate Registrar, Resource Optimization, and Mr. Jamsheed Issa, Manager Sports. As a token of appreciation, souvenirs were presented to Mr. Shafiq. The gathering also facilitated discussions on the future of sports at IBA, emphasizing the importance of strengthening sports infrastructure and fostering student participation in competitive cricket. Conversations centered on potential collaborations with PCB to provide aspiring student cricketers with professional training and exposure, furthering IBA’s commitment to holistic student development. About IBA Karachi: 70 Glorious Years of IBA – A Legacy Worth Celebrating: IBA Karachi, Pakistan’s leading and most prestigious institution of higher education, has nurtured generations of trailblazers, with 20,000+ alumni driving innovation and leading organizations across the globe. Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, modern learning spaces, and cutting-edge facilities, IBA offers a world-class education that empowers students to shape the future. Committed to sustainability, IBA fosters an eco-conscious campus community, continuously reducing its carbon footprint through impactful green initiatives. With a rich legacy and an unwavering pursuit of progress, IBA continues to redefine education, leadership, and responsible innovation.