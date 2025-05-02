In a significant step toward strengthening access to quality higher education, IBA Karachi has joined hands with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) to support future leaders through scholarship endowment. PNSC has contributed PKR 10 million to IBA for the establishment of a perpetual scholarship endowment.

The cheque handover ceremony was held at Main Campus, IBA Karachi, in which Mr. Sultan A. Chawla, Chairman, PNSC, presented the contribution to Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director, IBA Karachi. This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration between two institutions committed to building capacity and creating pathways for underserved communities.

Dr. Zaidi expressed deep appreciation for PNSC’s generous gesture, noting that the scholarship endowment directly supports IBA’s mission of providing need-sensitive opportunities to students from all corners of Pakistan. Other prominent attendees included Mr. Syed Jarar Haider Kazmi, Executive Director (Finance), PNSC; Capt. Mustafa Kizilbash, Executive Director (Commercial), PNSC, and Mr. Mustafa Bilal Kazi, Covenor CSR, PNSC. IBA Karachi was represented by Ms. Malahat Awan, Director ARC; Mr. Moeid Sultan, Director Finance, and Mr. Irfan Qamar, Director HR. This endowment will generate sustainable impact by enabling deserving students to pursue quality education at IBA for years to come.