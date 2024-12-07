Karachi December 07, 2024: IBA Karachi held its Convocation for the Class of 2024 at the Main Campus. It marked a Momentous Occasion as 1353 Graduates were conferred degrees in several disciplines. The Graduating Batch included 990 Graduates from 6 Undergraduate programs, 362 Graduates from 11 Postgraduate programs, and 1 PhD graduate. The Chief Guest of the ceremony was the Honorable Chief Minister of Sindh and Patron IBA, Syed Murad Ali Shah. Ms. Sultana Siddiqui, President of Hum Network & Founder of Moomal Productions attended as a Guest of Honor. Patron IBA, Mr. Shah, praised IBA for building a Legacy of Leadership, Excellence & Impact, supported by World Class Faculty, 67% of whom hold PhD degrees from Leading Global Institutions, serving as an inspiration to all.

He stated, “This Convocation holds special significance as IBA prepares to celebrate its 70th Anniversary next year — a Legacy of Leadership, Excellence & Impact”.

The Executive Director, IBA Karachi, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, applauded the graduating students on achieving this remarkable milestone which is a testament to their dedication and perseverance. Dr. Zaidi stated, “Today is particularly special as we celebrate the largest graduating class in IBA’s history”. He added, “This day also marks the beginning of a momentous year as we look forward to celebrating IBA’s 70th Anniversary—a testament to our legacy of excellence and transformation.” Ms. Siddiqui applauded the graduates and recognized IBA for its academic excellence & societal impact and the remarkable achievements of its graduates who continue to make their alma mater proud. She stated, “IBA graduates should believe in their abilities, dream big, and hold firmly to the values of integrity and honesty as true success goes beyond personal achievements.” The Convocation Ceremony featured the position holders in various degree programs who were awarded Medals, Shields, and Merit Certificates. Rowing Champion, Syeda Manahil Hussain (Class of 2024), was awarded the 'Excellence in Sports’ Award.