December 2025: IBA has attained Full Membership of University Consortium for Executive Education (UNICON),

joining a highly selective global network of 125+ leading universities and business schools worldwide. Notably, IBA is the first public-sector institution in Pakistan to achieve full UNICON membership—underscoring its regional credibility, global competitiveness, and leadership in executive education, while strengthening Pakistan’s connection to world-class learning and global best practices.

As a Full Member of UNICON, IBA-CEE will continue to expand high-impact learning platforms, connect Pakistani

leadership with global expertise, and contribute to positioning Pakistan as an active and credible participant in the international executive education ecosystem. As IBA continues to expand its impact and reach new milestones in the years ahead, this achievement stands yet another defining highlight of 2025 in the institution’s journey of Leadership, Excellence, and Impact.

About IBA Karachi:

IBA Karachi, Pakistan’s leading and most prestigious institution of higher education, has nurtured generations of

trailblazers, with 22,000+ alumni driving innovation and leading organizations across the globe. IBA offers a world- class education that empowers students to shape the future and is committed to inclusivity, diversity and

sustainability. IBA fosters an eco-conscious campus community, continuously reducing its carbon footprint through impactful green initiatives and with a rich legacy and an unwavering pursuit of progress, IBA continues to redefine Leadership, Excellence, and Impact.

About UNICON:

UNICON (University Consortium for Executive Education) is a highly selective global network of leading universities and business schools dedicated to advancing executive education. With members from over 30 countries, UNICON enables collaboration, benchmarking, and innovation in leadership development, faculty engagement, and enterprise partnerships—connecting institutions to global best practices and future-focused learning models.

