January 29, Karachi: IBA Karachi proudly hosted a landmark seminar titled "The Way Forward for the ADR Movement

in Pakistan”, organized by the ADR International Center (ADRIC) at IBA, in collaboration with the Malaysian International Mediation Centre (MIMC). The event, held at IBA City Campus, brought together distinguished legal experts, representatives from international ADR centers, and key stakeholders to discuss the future of dispute resolution via mediation in Pakistan, Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director IBA, warmly welcomed Honorable Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Head of the ADR Committee and Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and Honorable Justice Jawad Hasan, Judge of the Lahore High Court, as Guest of Honors & Keynote speakers. He acknowledged Honorable Justice Mansoor Ali Shah’s transformative influence on his perspective regarding Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), recognizing him as a strong advocate and a pioneer in ADR and climate justice.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah discussed upcoming legislative reforms set to reshape Pakistan’s ADR landscape. He highlighted the introduction of a new arbitration law, which will replace the outdated 1940 legislation, aiming to minimize court interference and create a more efficient dispute resolution framework. He also commended IBA’s efforts in ADR training, recognizing the role of IBA-ADRIC and its collaboration with the MIMC in promoting ADR education. Justice Hasan highlighted Pakistan's recent progress in institutionalizing ADR, particularly in state-owned enterprises. He highlighted a significant legal development where Section 134 was amended to mandate mediation for state-owned enterprises, eliminating the option for appeals. This marked a groundbreaking shift in Pakistan’s legal landscape,

positioning the country ahead of many Western nations, including the UK and USA, where ADR remains voluntary, and consent-based.

The seminar was held as part of the MIMC International Mediators' Training Program, a week-long capacity-building initiative organized by ADRIC in collaboration with MIMC. The program featured globally recognized trainers, including Datuk Kuthubul Zaman and Datuk Abdul Fareed, former Presidents of the Malaysian Bar Council.

Mr. Kamran Bilgrami, Director, IBA-CEE delivered the welcome address, emphasizing the crucial role of academic

institutions in institutionalizing ADR and building capacity for future mediators. The session concluded with a note of thanks delivered by Mr. Bulent Sohail, Head of Partnerships at IBA-ADRIC, who expressed his gratitude to the esteemed trainers and the honorable Justices for their unwavering support in developing the ADR framework.

