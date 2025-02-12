IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi met with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday to discuss the peaceful use of nuclear technology, as per a statement from the Press Information Department (PID).

During the meeting, the PM lauded the IAEA’s role in promoting nuclear energy as a solution to climate change and emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to using atomic technology for sustainable development.

The discussion focused on the application of nuclear technology in areas such as cancer treatment, agriculture, food preservation, water management, and industry. PM Shehbaz highlighted Pakistan’s long-standing partnership with the IAEA and noted the progress achieved with the agency’s support in nuclear power generation, industrial growth, healthcare, and agriculture, which have contributed to the country’s socio-economic development.

The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to continue collaborating with the IAEA to maximize the benefits of atomic technology for peaceful purposes. Grossi praised Pakistan’s ongoing engagement with the IAEA, affirming the organization’s commitment to further cooperation.

Earlier, Grossi met with Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss nuclear energy’s role in mitigating climate change and its financial implications. The meeting also included discussions on IAEA’s projects in Pakistan and broader global nuclear issues.

Pakistan has been a significant partner of the IAEA, benefiting from its Technical Cooperation Programme in various sectors, including energy, healthcare, agriculture, and water management. In 2024, Pakistan was re-elected to the IAEA Board of Governors for the 21st time.

The IAEA, established as the UN’s “Atoms for Peace and Development” agency, facilitates international cooperation on nuclear safety and ensures the peaceful application of nuclear technologies worldwide.