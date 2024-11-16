Pakistani actor Gohar Rasheed appeared as a guest at Ushna Shah’s show ‘After Hours’ and finally revealed that he is not single and getting married very soon.

During the interview, Gohar Rasheed confirmed his relationship status saying that he is not single but he did not reveal anything much about his lady love, he divulged that marriage was on the cards soon.

When asked if he is single, Rasheed confessed to Shah, “No I’m not.”

Further talking about marriage plans he added, “In Sha Allah soon, very soon.”

Moreover, speaking about this new chapter of his life, Rasheed shared that the two had been genuine friends for a very long time, before starting a romantic relationship, hence they have a ‘very healthy and strong foundation of relationship’.

“She’s an amazing person. I can go on and on, and speak about her for an entire episode. But to say the least, she is an amazing woman, she is very special in all aspects and I consider myself very lucky to be with her,” he gushed about the mystery woman in his life.

“I can’t imagine my life without her”, he stated.

“I think it’s about time to get married. I can feel it in my bones that I should get married now,” quipped the actor.

Adding to Rasheed, Shah hinted, “She’s a beautiful woman, I can tell you that, and you guys make a beautiful couple.”

Gohar’s statement hinted at one of his close friends, actress Kubra Khan but it’s a surprise for all the fans!