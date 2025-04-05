Hyundai Nishat Motors has sparked excitement in Pakistan’s auto market by teasing the possible launch of a new model via its official Instagram account. While specific details haven’t been confirmed, the teaser strongly hints at the arrival of the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid with All-Wheel Drive (AWD), potentially marking the debut of the fourth-generation model in the country.

A company representative has indicated that Hyundai plans to introduce both a long-wheelbase and AWD version of the Tucson Hybrid in Pakistan. If launched, this would be the brand’s first hybrid SUV offering for the local market — a segment that’s gradually gaining traction.

Looking at the global fourth-generation Tucson Hybrid, the vehicle is powered by a 1.6L turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of 231 hp and 367 Nm of torque through a 6-speed automatic transmission. While the standard version internationally is front-wheel drive, the company has confirmed plans for an AWD variant for Pakistan.

Globally, the Tucson Hybrid boasts a bold exterior design, including a signature grille with integrated DRLs, LED headlamps with static bending lights, 19-inch alloy wheels, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, and a power tailgate. Other features include rain-sensing wipers, heated and power-folding mirrors, and a diverse color range such as Phantom Black, Amazon Gray, and Pine Green Matte.

Inside, the SUV offers a premium experience with leather upholstery, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system (supporting Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, power-adjustable seats, and multiple USB ports.

For safety, the international Tucson Hybrid includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, downhill brake control, tire pressure monitoring, and ISOFIX. Advanced driver-assist technologies like blind-spot detection, lane keeping assist, smart cruise control, and a 360-degree camera system are also part of the global offering.

Local pricing, features, and specifications for the Pakistani version are yet to be revealed, and may vary based on local production and cost factors. Still, the potential launch of the Tucson Hybrid AWD could be a major milestone for Hyundai in Pakistan’s growing SUV market.