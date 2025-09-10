Pakistani shooter Huzaifa Waleed Gill clinched a silver medal in the 800-yard individual event at the European F-Class Long Range Championship 2025 held in the United Kingdom, according to official competition results.

The championship brought together over 260 shooters from 18 countries, including the United States, Canada, Germany, the UK, and Pakistan. Represented by a 12-member team, Pakistan scored 1,106 points out of a possible 1,200, the official report confirmed.

Gill’s remarkable performance raised Pakistan’s flag on the global stage, with team officials crediting months of rigorous training and preparation for the achievement. “Her hard work and discipline have set a benchmark for aspiring shooters in Pakistan,” a team spokesperson said.

The European F-Class Long Range Championship, an annual event governed by international shooting federations, features standardized long-range competitions for individuals and teams. The 2025 edition included multiple events, with the 800-yard competition highlighting Gill’s silver-winning display.

A post from the National Long Range Shooting Association of Pakistan also confirmed the medal win, celebrating Gill’s success as a source of pride for the nation.

Officials further noted that Pakistan’s continued participation in international shooting competitions is part of a broader plan to expand the country’s presence across upcoming European and Asian championships, inspiring the next generation of national shooters.