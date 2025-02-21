Karachi, February, 2025 – Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s deep-water container terminal, has become the first in Pakistan to integrate electric trucks (e-Trucks) into port operations, further strengthening its commitment to sustainable logistics. With six cutting-edge e-Trucks now in service, the terminal continues to lead the industry in green initiatives, having already deployed Electric Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (ERTGCs) as part of its low-carbon strategy.

This latest step aligns with Hutchison Ports’ global goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. By mid-2025, the fleet will expand with 12 more e-Trucks and Pakistan’s first electric empty container handler (e-Empty Handler).

“Hutchison Ports Pakistan has always been at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that our investment drives both competitiveness and environmental responsibility,” said CS Kim, Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan. “With the adoption of electric trucks and equipment, we are not just improving efficiency—we are setting a new benchmark for sustainability in Pakistan’s port sector.”

By integrating advanced electric equipment, Hutchison Ports Pakistan demonstrates that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand.