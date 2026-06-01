KARACHI, June 1, 2026: Hutchison Ports Pakistan has announced the addition of 4,000 TEUs of new transshipment volume, reinforcing Karachi’s position as an emerging regional maritime hub.

Consul General of China Yang Yundong along with Ishtiaq Baig cutting the cake at a reception

The development comes through a series of newly scheduled vessel calls, including two recent arrivals and a third expected in early June.

Building on recent operational growth

The company said the latest inflow builds on 10,330 TEUs already handled since March 2026, highlighting sustained growth in transshipment activity at its Karachi terminal.

Despite increased volumes, operations continue alongside regular import and export traffic without disruption, according to the company.

Support for maritime and economic strategy

The expansion aligns with Pakistan’s broader maritime and trade facilitation goals led by the federal government and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, alongside coordination with port authorities and customs operations.

The initiative is part of efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s blue economy and attract international shipping lines to Karachi.

Leadership statement

Hutchison Ports Pakistan CEO CS Kim said the new transshipment inflow reflects strong coordination between government institutions and port operators, including customs and maritime authorities.

He added that ongoing policy support and infrastructure efficiency are helping position Karachi as a competitive transshipment gateway in the region.

Strengthening regional connectivity

With increasing vessel calls and rising container throughput, Karachi’s port system continues to expand its role in regional logistics and trade routes, particularly for South Asia and the Gulf region.

The development is expected to further enhance Pakistan’s integration into global shipping networks.

About Hutchison Ports Pakistan

Hutchison Ports Pakistan operates modern container terminal facilities in Karachi and plays a key role in handling both domestic cargo and international transshipment operations.