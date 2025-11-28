USA : A man in America was blessed with good fortune on his wife’s birthday. Preston Fuqua, from the US state of Georgia, won the lottery for $10,000 on his wife’s birthday. According to a foreign news agency, Preston told Georgia Lottery officials that he was on vacation for his wife’s birthday and stopped at a store in Gainesville and bought a Georgia Millionaire scratch-off ticket. As soon as he saw the prize on the ticket, he immediately called his wife. Preston said that when he saw the $10,000 prize, he told his wife, but she couldn’t believe it. He didn’t believe it until he went to the Georgia Lottery office and sent his wife a picture of the prize check. Preston said he would use his rewards wisely.

