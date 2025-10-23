TURKIA – OSAK : A court in the Turkish city of Osik ordered a man to pay compensation to his wife for the crime of saving her number in his phone under the name “Moti”. According to reports, it emerged during the court proceedings that the husband had saved his wife’s phone number in his mobile phone under a name that was considered insulting to his wife. The court viewed this as a form of emotional abuse because a marital relationship should be based on honor, respect, and equal treatment, and the act of naming this type is considered to be against this. This decision has become a legal precedent in Turkey, meaning that this decision can be used as a basis in similar cases in the future. The decision was made by Turkey’s highest court, which upheld the lower court’s decision. The court ruling stated that preserving the husband’s name in this way is against the requirements of loyalty, honor, and respect in the marital relationship.

Advertisements