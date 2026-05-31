Global music platform Humnava has released its seventh song, “Koi Achi Khabar,” further expanding Season 1’s mission of connecting artists, cultures and emotions through collaborative storytelling.

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The new track explores themes of introspection, resilience and hope, offering listeners a deeply personal musical experience.

A song about searching for hope

Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Hunza and recorded at Offto Resort in Karimabad, the song reflects the inner conversations people often have during difficult moments.

Through poetic lyrics and a reflective soundscape, “Koi Achi Khabar” captures the universal desire for comfort, meaning and better days ahead.

Talented artists bring the song to life

The track was curated by Xulfi and Sherry Khattak.

It features lead vocals by Faheem Uddin Hunzai, alongside contributions from a diverse group of musicians, blending traditional and contemporary sounds.

The lyrics were written by Imran Ullah Hunzai, while Faheem Uddin Hunzai composed the song. Xulfi and Sherry Khattak handled the arrangement, with Xulfi producing and mixing the track.

Xulfi highlights the song’s emotional depth

Speaking about the release, Xulfi described the song as a voice for thoughts that often remain unspoken.

He said the track reflects moments of solitude when people ask themselves difficult questions and seek answers beyond everyday conversations.

According to him, the poetry resonates deeply because it speaks to emotions many people struggle to express.

Music video complements the song’s message

The accompanying video was directed by Aamir Mughal and visually reinforces the themes of vulnerability, reflection and hope.

Filmed in Hunza’s scenic surroundings, the video creates an intimate atmosphere that complements the song’s emotional narrative.

Building on Humnava’s growing catalog

“Koi Achi Khabar” follows previous Humnava releases, including Hairan Amanam, Noor-e-Nazar, Qataghani, Holoyor, Sway and Lost in Love.

With its seventh release, the platform continues to showcase how music can transcend cultural and geographical boundaries while remaining deeply rooted in Pakistan’s diverse artistic heritage.

Main Point

Humnava has released its seventh Season 1 track, “Koi Achi Khabar,” a reflective and emotionally rich song that explores hope, resilience and self-discovery through music inspired by the beauty of Hunza.