Advertisements

Karachi, July 9, 2025 — The tragic death of actress and model Humaira Asghar Ali has shocked Pakistan’s entertainment industry. The 32-year-old was found dead in her DHA Phase VI apartment on July 8, in a severely decomposed state, raising questions about her final days and the circumstances of her passing.

Discovery & Initial Findings

Humaira’s body was discovered after neighbors in the Ittehad Commercial Area reported a strong odor from her flat. Police entered the premises alongside a court bailiff executing an eviction order due to unpaid rent since early 2024. The apartment’s door was locked from the inside, and officials estimate she had been dead for 15 to 25 days.

Advertisements

The body was moved to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for autopsy and forensic testing. While no immediate signs of foul play were found, a chemical report and DNA test are still awaited to confirm both cause of death and identity.

Who Was Humaira Asghar Ali?

Born October 10, 1992, in Lahore, Humaira graduated from the National College of Arts (NCA) and completed her M.Phil from Punjab University. She began her career in 2013, making a name in modeling before appearing in the 2015 film Jalaibee and gaining fame through the reality show Tamasha Ghar.

Apart from acting, she was deeply passionate about the visual arts, often posting her paintings and sculptures on social media. Her last known post was in September 2024, fueling reports that she had withdrawn from public life in recent months.

Family Refusal & Industry Reaction

In a painful development, Humaira’s father has refused to claim her body, citing estrangement. With no other family stepping forward, her remains remain at Chhipa morgue.

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss. Actress Mawra Hocane and others like Saheefa Jabbar, Humayun Saeed, Hina Altaf, and Adnan Siddiqui have voiced grief and called for mental health support for struggling artists. A past video of Humaira speaking out against industry hypocrisy has resurfaced, adding to the conversation around the emotional toll of fame.

Ongoing Investigation

The Karachi police, led by South SSP Mahzoor Ali, are conducting a full investigation. While the locked apartment points to a possible natural or self-inflicted death, forensic evidence, toxicology, and digital records are being analyzed.

Officials are also looking into Humaira’s financial difficulties, with unpaid rent and reported isolation indicating possible distress. The case draws parallels to the recent death of actress Ayesha Khan, prompting national concern over mental health and loneliness in showbiz.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid speculation, promising transparency once forensic results are available.