KARACHI: In a major development in the mysterious death of actress and model Humaira Asghar, a police medico-legal (ML) report has revealed the presence of blood and DNA evidence on her clothes.

According to the report, bloodstains were found on her T-shirt and trousers, though only insufficient human DNA could be recovered. The findings have intensified suspicions that the actress may have been murdered.

Advertisements

The ML report further noted that Humaira’s body was incomplete, with only bones recovered and no soft tissues or organs found. As a result, the cause of death could not be determined. Officials added that Pakistan lacks a proper blood and DNA database, which has hampered progress in the case.

No traces of intoxicating or poisonous substances were detected in the remains.

Humaira’s decomposed body was discovered on July 8, 2025, inside her apartment in DHA Phase VI, Karachi, nearly nine months after her suspected death. The discovery came when a court-appointed bailiff and police broke into the flat over months of unpaid rent.

Earlier, forensic teams had found blood traces in the bathroom and bedroom, along with sea salt scattered around the room—believed to have been used to suppress odor.

A Karachi sessions court has since ordered police to register a murder case, terming the circumstances suspicious and pointing to critical gaps in the initial inquiry. The move followed a petition filed by the actress’s family lawyer.

What began as a case of unattended death has now shifted toward a possible homicide investigation.