Murree, 24th January, 2025: 1LINK hosted the inaugural PayPak Awards Ceremony, an event that celebrated the winners of its highly successful Win Gold with PayPak campaign and unveiled its latest innovation, PayPak Pink. This momentous occasion recognized outstanding achievements while paving the way for a new era of innovation and inclusivity in Pakistan’s digital payment ecosystem.

The ceremony was held at Ramada Murree, bringing together a distinguished audience, including PayPak issuers, acquirers, and partners, to commemorate the occasion. The event highlighted the collective success of the PayPak initiative, which has played a pivotal role in fostering financial inclusion and driving the adoption of digital payments across Pakistan. A key highlight of the evening was the launch of PayPak Pink, a new variant specifically designed to cater to the unique financial needs of women in Pakistan. PayPak Pink underscores 1LINK’s commitment to empowering women and promoting inclusivity within the financial sector. By offering secure and accessible digital payment solutions, PayPak Pink aims to redefine the role of women in Pakistan’s financial ecosystem.

The event also announced the gold prize winners of the Win Gold with PayPak campaign, celebrating their exceptional participation and contributions to the initiative’s resounding success.

About PayPak:

PayPak, an initiative of 1LINK, is Pakistan’s first domestic payment scheme, dedicated

to enhancing financial inclusion and reducing reliance on international payment

networks. With a focus on security, reliability, and affordability, PayPak continues to lead

the transformation of Pakistan’s digital payment landscape.