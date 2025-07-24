Advertisements

The stage is set for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final as England faces Spain in a rematch of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. England booked their spot with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Italy, while Spain edged past Germany with a narrow 1-0 win.

Final Date, Time, and Venue:

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Kickoff: 18:00 CET (9:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time)

Venue: St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland

Where to Watch the Women’s Euro 2025 Final:

In Pakistan & Indian Subcontinent:

FanCode (Official streaming partner)

In Europe (Selected Broadcasters):

UK: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITVX, S4C

Germany: Das Erste, Sportstudio

France: TF1, France Télévisions

Spain: RTVE PLAY

Italy: RAI Play

Netherlands: NPO1

Switzerland: Play SRF, Play RTS, Play RSI

Full list of broadcasters available via UEFA.tv in selected regions.

Rest of the World:

USA: FOX Sports, ViX

Canada: TSN

Australia: Optus Sport

Middle East & North Africa: beIN Connect

South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa: DStv Stream, Azam Sports, SportyTV

Latin America: Disney+

For regions not listed, UEFA.tv will stream matches where rights allow.

How to Stream the Final Online for Free:

UEFA.tv (Available in selected regions for free live streaming)

Platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trial periods, which you can utilize to watch the match without cost.

BBC iPlayer will stream the match for free in the UK. Viewers outside the UK can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and access BBC iPlayer.

