The stage is set for the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final as England faces Spain in a rematch of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final. England booked their spot with a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory over Italy, while Spain edged past Germany with a narrow 1-0 win.
Final Date, Time, and Venue:
- Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Kickoff: 18:00 CET (9:00 PM Pakistan Standard Time)
- Venue: St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland
Where to Watch the Women’s Euro 2025 Final:
In Pakistan & Indian Subcontinent:
- FanCode (Official streaming partner)
In Europe (Selected Broadcasters):
- UK: BBC One, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, ITV, ITVX, S4C
- Germany: Das Erste, Sportstudio
- France: TF1, France Télévisions
- Spain: RTVE PLAY
- Italy: RAI Play
- Netherlands: NPO1
- Switzerland: Play SRF, Play RTS, Play RSI
- Full list of broadcasters available via UEFA.tv in selected regions.
Rest of the World:
- USA: FOX Sports, ViX
- Canada: TSN
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Middle East & North Africa: beIN Connect
- South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa: DStv Stream, Azam Sports, SportyTV
- Latin America: Disney+
- For regions not listed, UEFA.tv will stream matches where rights allow.
How to Stream the Final Online for Free:
- UEFA.tv (Available in selected regions for free live streaming)
- Platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trial periods, which you can utilize to watch the match without cost.
- BBC iPlayer will stream the match for free in the UK. Viewers outside the UK can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and access BBC iPlayer.
