The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 will be held from February 19 to March 9 in Pakistan and the UAE, featuring eight teams competing in 15 matches over 19 days. The tournament kicks off with Pakistan vs. New Zealand on February 19.

TV and Digital Broadcast Details:

? India: JioStar (TV: Star, Network 18 | Streaming: Jio Hotstar)

? Pakistan: PTV, Ten Sports (Streaming: Myco, Tamasha)

? UAE: CricLife Max, CricLife Max2 (Streaming: STARZPLAY)

? UK: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Action (Streaming: SkyGO, NOW, Sky Sports App)

? USA & Canada: WillowTV (Streaming: Willow by Cricbuzz | Hindi coverage available)

? Caribbean: ESPNCaribbean (Streaming: ESPN Play Caribbean)

? Australia: PrimeVideo (Hindi coverage available)

? New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ (Streaming: Now, SkyGo)

? South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport, SuperSport App

? Bangladesh: Nagorik TV, T Sports (Streaming: Toffee app)

? Afghanistan: ATN

? Sri Lanka: Maharaja TV (TV1), Streaming via Sirasa

Radio Broadcast Details:

?? UK: BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra

?? India: All India Radio

?? Pakistan: HUM 106.2FM

?? UAE: Talk 100.3FM, Big 106.2

?? Bangladesh: Radio Shadhin 92.4, Radio Bhumi 92.8

?? Sri Lanka: Lakhanda Radio

? Additional Options:

ICC.tv (Available in 80+ regions)

(Available in 80+ regions) Live ball-by-ball commentary on icc-cricket.com

on Free live radio broadcasts via the ICC match center

Stay tuned for an action-packed Champions Trophy 2025! ??