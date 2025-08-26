ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the Prime Minister’s Fan Replacement Programme, under which 88 million old fans across Pakistan will gradually be replaced with energy-efficient models over the next decade.
Who can apply?
Advertisements
- Both urban (38m households) and rural (50m households) consumers are eligible.
- Applicants must have a good electricity bill payment history.
How to apply?
- Applications can be submitted through NEECA’s online portal (National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority).
- Once approved, fan manufacturing companies will handle installation, safe disposal of old fans, and after-sales service.
How to pay?
- Energy-saving fans can be bought on installment plans, with payments directly added to monthly electricity bills.
- Banks will provide financing at KIBOR + 2% for 18 months, under the Islamic financing principle of Musaawamah.
- The government has allocated Rs1.5 billion as a risk guarantee to protect banks from defaults.
Why it matters?
- Fans alone consume nearly 12,000 MW of electricity in summer.
- Replacing inefficient models could cut national peak demand by 5,000 MW, reducing load on the grid and easing power shortages.
Advertisements
Leave a Reply