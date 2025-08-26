ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the Prime Minister’s Fan Replacement Programme, under which 88 million old fans across Pakistan will gradually be replaced with energy-efficient models over the next decade.

Who can apply?

Both urban (38m households) and rural (50m households) consumers are eligible.

Applicants must have a good electricity bill payment history.

How to apply?

Applications can be submitted through NEECA’s online portal (National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority).

(National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority). Once approved, fan manufacturing companies will handle installation, safe disposal of old fans, and after-sales service.

How to pay?

Energy-saving fans can be bought on installment plans , with payments directly added to monthly electricity bills .

, with payments directly added to . Banks will provide financing at KIBOR + 2% for 18 months , under the Islamic financing principle of Musaawamah.

, under the Islamic financing principle of Musaawamah. The government has allocated Rs1.5 billion as a risk guarantee to protect banks from defaults.

Why it matters?

Fans alone consume nearly 12,000 MW of electricity in summer.

of electricity in summer. Replacing inefficient models could cut national peak demand by 5,000 MW, reducing load on the grid and easing power shortages.