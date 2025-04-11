The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL X) is all set to begin, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in the opening match under the floodlights at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium this Friday night.

The tournament, running from April 11 to May 18, will kick off with a grand opening ceremony. All night matches are scheduled to begin at 8 PM (PKT).

Ticket Prices for PSL 10:

This year’s ticket pricing offers options for every fan, with seven seating categories:

General Enclosure: From PKR 650

First Class Enclosure: From PKR 1,250

Premium Enclosure: From PKR 2,000

VIP Enclosure: From PKR 3,000

VVIP Enclosure: From PKR 4,500

VVIP (New Pavilion): From PKR 5,000

HOSP/PCB Gallery: From PKR 4,500

Where to Buy Tickets:

Fans can purchase tickets online (click here) starting April 3. For those preferring in-person purchases, physical tickets have been available since April 7 at select TCS Express Centers across the country.