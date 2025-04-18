DUBAI – The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) in the UAE is responsible for issuing Emirates ID cards to both citizens and residents. Carrying the Emirates ID is mandatory for all residents and nationals.

Now, in addition to the physical card, UAE residents—including expats from Pakistan and India—can also access a digital version of their Emirates ID via mobile phone. This virtual ID can be presented to authorities for verification and is valid for use in banking and other official services within the country.

To simplify access, the ICP has introduced a mobile app offering various services, including the ability to download the e-Emirates ID.

Steps to Download Your Digital Emirates ID in PDF:

Download and install the UAEICP App from the Google Play Store (for Android) or Apple App Store (for iPhone). If you’re a first-time user, register by entering your personal details. Once logged in, tap on the “Emirates ID” option on the app’s home screen. A digital version of your Emirates ID will be displayed. You can now download it as a PDF for easy access. There is also an option to generate a QR code by clicking on “view QR code.”

This initiative allows residents to conveniently carry and use their ID digitally whenever needed.