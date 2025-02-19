LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has started issuing roll number slips for the first annual matric exams of 2025. Class 10 students can now access their slips, with private candidates having the option to download them online.

The exams will commence on March 4, 2025, with Arabic and Geography scheduled in the morning shift, followed by History of Islam, History of Pakistan, Woodworking, and Art & Model Drawing (Theory) in the second shift. The English compulsory paper will take place on March 5 in both morning and evening sessions.

Students from both public and private institutions must bring their roll number slips to the exam center, as entry will not be allowed without them. These slips include details such as the exam schedule, center address, and paper timings.

How to Download the Roll Number Slip for 2025 Exams

Private candidates can download their roll number slips from the BISE Lahore official website by following these steps:

Visit the official BISE Lahore website. Enter your form number as per the admission form. Provide your current exam roll number. Enter your previous roll number (if applicable). Input your reference number. Type your full name exactly as on the admission form. Enter your father’s full name as per the admission form. Click on the “Get Roll No. Slip” button to download your slip.

Ensure all details are accurate to avoid any issues while downloading your roll number slip.