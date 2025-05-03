Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has launched the Apni Zameen Apna Ghar initiative, a key step toward her goal of “Housing for All.” This government scheme aims to provide free 3-marla residential plots to underprivileged and homeless citizens across the province.

The program is being implemented by the Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency, under the supervision of the Housing, Urban Development, and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD&PHED).

Phase One Coverage

In the first phase, eligible residents from 19 districts — including Attock, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Jhang, Jhelum, Kasur, Khushab, Layyah, Lodhran, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Rajanpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, and Vehari — will receive plots. A total of 1,892 plots will be allotted across 23 designated housing schemes. Future phases will expand the program to cover the entire province.

How to Apply

Interested individuals can submit their applications via the official website: https://azag.punjab.gov.pk

Eligibility Criteria

Must be a permanent resident of Punjab (verified through CNIC).

Application must be submitted for a plot in the applicant’s home district.

Neither the applicant, their spouse, nor dependent children should own property in Pakistan.

Applicant should have no criminal record.

Must not be a defaulter of any bank or financial institution.

All application information must be accurate; any false claim can lead to disqualification.

Program Highlights