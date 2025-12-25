Houston, Texas USA — A gracious reception was hosted today at a local restaurant in Houston by Mr. Siraj Narsi, President of the Pakistan Association of Greater Houston (PAGH), in honor of Mr. Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumer Association of Pakistan. The event was attended by prominent social, business, and political figures from the Pakistani-American community in Houston.

Distinguished guests included renowned social, political, and business leader Rehman Patel, Ilyas Chaudhry of Helping Hand Houston, active social and business leader Moez Khan, Pakistan’s well-known cricketer and coach Sajid Khan, former Member of the National Assembly Rashid Godil, and Najeeb Ahmad, President of the Houston Garden Community, along with several other respected community leaders.

While addressing the gathering, Siraj Narsi, President of PAGH, highlighted the important role of the Consumer Association of Pakistan in protecting public rights, promoting consumer awareness, and encouraging responsible business practices. He praised Chairman Kaukab Iqbal’s leadership and dedication, stating that under his guidance the Association has effectively raised consumer issues and worked toward practical solutions across Pakistan.

In his remarks, Chairman Kaukab Iqbal expressed his gratitude to the host and the Houston community for the warm welcome. He noted that overseas Pakistanis, particularly the leadership in Houston, are playing a vital role in strengthening Pakistan’s positive image and fostering strong social and business connections. He reaffirmed the Consumer Association of Pakistan’s commitment to working closely with overseas Pakistani organizations to further promote consumer rights, social welfare, and public awareness initiatives.

On this occasion, a traditional Texas cowboy hat, symbolizing Houston’s local culture, was presented to Chairman Kaukab Iqbal as a token of respect and goodwill, which was warmly appreciated by the participants.

The event concluded in a pleasant and cordial atmosphere with a dinner hosted in honor of the distinguished guests, followed by prayers and commemorative photographs.