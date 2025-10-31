Houston, TX USA – October 31, 2025 : The Houston community once again demonstrated its compassion and unity as more than 300 guests gathered for the Pakistan Floods Relief & Rehabilitation 2025 Fundraising Gala, organized under the leadership of the Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR) in collaboration with Helping Hand for Relief & Development (HHRD), Pakistan American Association of Greater Houston (PAGH), APPNA South Texas Chapter (APPNA-STC), and the Houston- Karachi Sister City Association (HKSCA). Mr. Syed Javaid Anwar, Chief Guest and Chief Patron of the Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR

The event exceeded all expectations, raising over $1 million in cash and in-kind contributions — doubling the original target of $500,000. These funds will support ongoing rehabilitation projects across Pakistan, including medical aid, transitional housing, clean water initiatives, and school rebuilding for flood-affected families.

Mr. Syed Javaid Anwar, Chief Guest and Chief Patron of the Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR) and the Houston-Karachi Sister City Association, made a remarkable personal contribution of $150,000 and delivered a deeply moving address on the power of compassion and shared responsibility. Reflecting on his lifelong journey of philanthropy, Mr. Anwar remarked, “If you are blessed, let’s share it.” He shared how, throughout his life, he has

witnessed that whenever one gives selflessly, Allah (SWT) rewards that generosity many times over. His heartfelt words and outstanding leadership inspired the audience and played a pivotal role in helping the community exceed its goal, turning the evening into a landmark success. Mr. Aftab Choudhary, Consul General of Pakistan in Houston, commended the Pakistani- American community for their warm-hearted response and consistent support in times of crisis, expressing gratitude for their continued solidarity with the people of Pakistan.

Mr. Javaid Siddiqui, CEO of Helping Hand for Relief & Development (HHRD), delivered the welcome address, emphasizing that “every dollar contributed makes a tangible difference for families in Pakistan, Gaza, and other regions in need.”

Following him, Mr. Muhammad Saeed Sheikh, Coordinator of the Houston Alliance for Pakistan Floods Relief and Rehabilitation Efforts 2025, extended heartfelt thanks to all dignitaries, partners, and donors. He also outlined the next phase of AFDR’s planned relief operations and long-term rehabilitation efforts in collaboration with HHRD and local partners.

Mr. Ilyas Choudhary, representing HHRD Houston, presented an impressive progress report highlighting both past achievements and upcoming rehabilitation projects designed to restore livelihoods, schools, and healthcare services in affected regions.

Motivational messages were shared by Assistant Chief of Police Yasir Bashir and Hamza Ghia, who inspired the audience with reflections on community unity, leadership, and service.

Prominent community leaders including Haroon Sheikh, Ahmed Alyasin, Javaid Ashraf, Dr. Naveed Saqib, Faheem Khawaja, and Siraj Narsi were also acknowledged for their generous support and partnership in achieving the targeted funds.

The event was skillfully moderated by Ms. Sobia Siddiqui, whose warmth and professionalism brought grace and structure to the evening’s program.

Special gratitude was extended to Medical Bridges and its President & CEO, Mr. Walter Ulrich, for their continued partnership and contribution of medical equipment and supplies to Pakistan. Media partners were also recognized for their extensive coverage and continued collaboration in promoting humanitarian initiatives.

Special recognition was given to the committee members whose commitment played a key role in the evening’s success: Sameer Khan, Mehmood Ahmed, Shahzaib Sheikh, Maria Usmani, Saad Beg, and the PSA Team including Farah Iqbal, Abdulrehman Patel, and Mian Nazir.

The Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR) reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining its mission of service, transparency, and community collaboration in partnership with HHRD and all supporting organizations.

About the Alliance for Disaster Relief (AFDR)

The Alliance for Disaster Relief is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization (Tax ID: 82-3520482) dedicated to coordinating emergency response and rehabilitation programs for disaster-affected regions, particularly in Pakistan and South Asia. AFDR unites community organizations and individuals under the