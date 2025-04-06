Karachi: Qulfee, the latest cinematic sensation by Kalakar Entertainments and produced by Mashood Qadri, has captivated audiences this Eid Ul Fitr with houseful screenings across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, Hyderabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Abbottabad, Sukkur, and Mardan. The film has not only crossed the one crore mark at the box office but is also generating widespread buzz with its innovative storyline, electrifying soundtrack, and stellar performances.

To add to the excitement, was a series of surprise visits by the cast of Qulfee creating more buzz among its fans. To begin with most of the stellar cast including leads Shehroz Sabzwari, and Saeeda Imtiaz, Shamyl Khan, Uzmi and Mehboob Sultan visited Ocean Mall a couple of days before Eid and distributed qulfi to the visitors there as part of their promotional activities. During Eid holidays, Shahroz Sabzwari delighted audiences with meet and greet sessions at Cinepax cinemas at Ocean Mall, and Nueplex cinemas in DHA and Askari. Saeeda Imtiaz made unexpected visits to cinemas in Lahore, engaging with her fans during the interval, and spreading joy. Shamyl Khan visited cinemas in Islamabad, thrilling fans with his surprise presence.

Not surprisingly, despite the release of 26 other movies this Eid – including several international titles, some new Pakistani films, and a few repeats – Qulfee Movie has managed to draw houseful crowds in cinemas across Pakistan.

From the makers of Saawan – the Oscar-nominated Urdu film that streamed on Netflix for four years – Qulfee offers an exhilarating blend of love, mystery, drama, action, and comedy. A riveting subplot involving high-stakes hacking adds a modern twist to the narrative, while the unforgettable soundtrack features “Heer”, sung by the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, bringing a timeless romantic melody to life; “Naina” – An emotional masterpiece by Hamid Ali Khan with heartfelt lyrics, and “Party Karni Hai” – A vibrant party anthem featuring Raga Boyz, Damia, and Parisa to set the mood for celebration.

The film’s star-studded cast includes Shahroz Sabzwari, Javed Sheikh, Shamyl Khan, Moammar Rana, Saeeda Imtiaz, Faisal Naqvi, Mehboob Sultan, Wali Hamid Ali Khan, Mariam Ansari, Adnan Shah Tipu, Laila Dastan, Sana Fakhar, Babar Ali, and Uzmi.

“We are thrilled by the response Qulfee has received,” said an elated Qadri. He added, “The houseful screenings and the spontaneous visits by our talented cast underscore the deep connection this film has with its audience. Qulfee is not just a film — it’s a celebration of modern Pakistani cinema and a unique experience that blends innovative storytelling with dynamic performances.”