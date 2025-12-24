Karachi : Hotel Mehran Karachi , celebrated the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Founder of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Karachi Cantonment Board and Justice Helpline International at Karachi Cantonment Board. A dignified ceremony was held to honor Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, leadership, and commitment to justice and unity.

The event was attended by Mr. Mohammad Abdullah, CEO, Karachi Cantonment Board, Mr. Yasir Ahmed, General Manager, Hotel Mehran, Advocate Nadeem Sheikh, Advocate Saleem Michael and Mr. Haris Amin, General Secretary, Justice Helpline International.

Several prominent dignitaries and respected personalities from different walks of life in Karachi were also present at the ceremony.

The speakers highlighted the teachings and principles of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and emphasized the need to follow his ideals of faith, unity, discipline, and rule of law.

Mr. Mohammad Abdullah, CEO Karachi Cantonment Board, said that the event paid rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision, leadership, and unwavering commitment to justice, unity, and faith. He added that the cake-cutting ceremony symbolized national unity and collective respect for the Father of the Nation.

The ceremony concluded with prayers for the peace, progress, and prosperity of Pakistan.