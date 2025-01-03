LAHORE – Honda CD 70 is the top-selling motorcycle manufactured by the Japanese firm in Pakistan for various reasons such as fuel efficiency and low-cost maintenance.

The company rolled out new model of its most selling variant CD 70 last year with a major change in the graphics on bike’s fuel tank and side covers.

The company launched the model with fresh look but maintains the same engine and body design as previous models.

Honda CD 70 2025 model is available in three colors: red, blue and black.

It is equipped with 4-speed transmission, 4-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine and multiple clutch plate, ensuring smooth driver for daily commute.

The 70cc motorcycle is distinguished mainly due to its mileage performance as it covers 55-60 kilometres per litre.

Despite ongoing fluctuations in value of the Pakistani rupee, the Honda CD 70 maintains top position in sales chart despite presence of various competitors in this niche.

Honda CD 70 Model Price Update January 2025

As of January 2025, the price of Honda CD 70 2025 model stands unchanged at Rs157,900 in local market.