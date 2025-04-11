Honda Atlas Cars Limited has officially announced plans to introduce Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) in Pakistan, marking a major milestone in the country’s transition toward eco-friendly mobility solutions.

In a notification to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the company emphasized its dedication to innovation, sustainability, and expanding its portfolio to meet the rising demand for environmentally responsible vehicles.

“This initiative reflects our continued commitment to innovation, environmental sustainability, and offering advanced mobility solutions to our valued customers,” the statement read.

What We Know So Far:

No official launch date has been revealed yet.

has been revealed yet. Full details regarding specifications, variants, and pricing will be shared at a later stage.

will be shared at a later stage. The move aligns with Honda’s global electrification strategy and responds to increasing local interest in EV and hybrid technology.

Government Support for EVs & Hybrids:

The Pakistani government is taking steps to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles, including:

45% reduction in electricity tariffs for EV charging stations (from Rs71.10 to Rs39.40 as of January 2025).

for EV charging stations (from Rs71.10 to Rs39.40 as of January 2025). Development of the New Energy Vehicle Policy 2025, which aims to remove barriers in infrastructure and local production.

Honda’s upcoming hybrid lineup is expected to contribute to this green shift, offering fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and modern technology—especially important as urban air quality and climate concerns grow.

Stay tuned for launch details and specs in the coming months.