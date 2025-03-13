KHAIRPUR: The 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, the revered Sufi poet, will be observed on March 14, with a public holiday declared across the Khairpur district.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the event by offering a ceremonial chadar at the saint’s shrine.
Celebrations & Arrangements
- Devotees from across Pakistan and abroad will gather to pay tribute.
- SSP Khairpur has inspected security arrangements, including CCTV monitoring at the shrine.
- Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad Shah has officially announced the district-wide holiday.
The Urs will feature spiritual gatherings, poetry recitations, and cultural events honoring Hazrat Sachal Sarmast’s teachings of love, peace, and harmony.
Leave a Reply