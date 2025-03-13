KHAIRPUR: The 204th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, the revered Sufi poet, will be observed on March 14, with a public holiday declared across the Khairpur district.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will inaugurate the event by offering a ceremonial chadar at the saint’s shrine.

Celebrations & Arrangements

Devotees from across Pakistan and abroad will gather to pay tribute.

SSP Khairpur has inspected security arrangements, including CCTV monitoring at the shrine.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Ahmad Fawad Shah has officially announced the district-wide holiday.

The Urs will feature spiritual gatherings, poetry recitations, and cultural events honoring Hazrat Sachal Sarmast’s teachings of love, peace, and harmony.