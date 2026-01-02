Karachi/Quetta : Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener of the Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan, has issued a stern warning that history will hold the government accountable if immediate, emergency measures are not taken to eliminate unemployment and address the growing despair among the youth.

The Provincial Convener emphasized that Pakistan’s most critical challenge is not the struggle for political power, but the rising hopelessness and negative trends among educated youth caused by a lack of economic opportunities. He urged the authorities to address this “ticking time bomb” before time runs out.

Syed Aman Shah questioned the silence of the federal and provincial governments, noting a painful contrast in political behavior. He remarked that while political parties remain locked in mutual conflicts and accusations, they show unprecedented unity when it comes to increasing their own salaries and privileges.

He further noted that the country’s most talented and skilled individuals are selling their homes and assets to seek a future abroad. According to Syed Aman Shah, this should not be viewed merely as “brain drain” but as a “declaration of complete state failure.” He warned that when a state fails to provide hope, its citizens are forced to look beyond its borders.

Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener of the Awaam Pakistan Party Balochistan, warned that if the government continues to prioritize political ego and empty slogans over serious decision-making, this public frustration could transform into protests, chaos, and ultimately, national loss. He proposed a four-point emergency plan:

• Declare a National Emergency on unemployment.

• Relax Industrial Policies to make them practical and investor-friendly.

• Promote Industrialization and investment to create immediate job openings.

• Bridge the Gap between the youth and the state to ensure they contribute to the country’s development rather than fleeing it.

Syed Aman Shah called upon the country’s powerful circles to compel the government to take effective, long-lasting steps for the youth. “If we close our eyes today instead of supporting our youth, history will ask: where were the governments when an entire generation was losing hope?”