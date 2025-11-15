His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, and Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto attended a joint drone military exercise in Jakarta on Saturday.

Conducted jointly by the King Abdullah II Royal Special Forces and their Indonesian counterparts, the exercise focused on utilising drones to support ground operations, according to a Royal Court statement.

The drill showcased the advanced capabilities of Jordanian-made drones, particularly first-person view (FPV) drones, for reconnaissance, surveillance, and precision targeting without endangering troops.

The exercise is part of efforts to enhance military cooperation between the Special Forces of Jordan and Indonesia, develop joint operational capabilities, and enhance capacities to effectively neutralise multiple threats while ensuring land and airspace security.

Their Royal Highnesses Princess Salma and Prince Ghazi, His Majesty’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, attended the exercise.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh were also in attendance.