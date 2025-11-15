ISLAMABAD PAKISTAN : His Majesty King Abdullah II meets Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, in Islamabad, stressing the importance of expanding cooperation between the two countries in order to serve their common interests and the issues of the Islamic nation
