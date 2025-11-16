Islamabad Pakistan : His Majesty King Abdullah and Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday held talks in Islamabad, the last stop on His Majesty’s Asian tour.

During the talks, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr Presidential Palace, the King expressed pride in the relations between Jordan and Pakistan, as well as Jordan’s readiness to expand cooperation across several areas, according to a Royal Court statement.

The talks, attended by HRH Prince Ghazi, His Majesty’s chief adviser for religious and cultural affairs and personal envoy, discussed developments in the Middle East and efforts to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution.

His Majesty stressed the importance of all parties committing to implementing the agreement to end the war on Gaza in all its stages, and strengthening the international response to the critical humanitarian situation in the Strip.

The King also highlighted Pakistan’s vital role in supporting comprehensive calm in the region and ending the war on Gaza.

His Majesty warned of the danger of continued attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations against Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

President Zardari presented the King with the Nishan-e-Pakistan, Pakistan’s highest civilian honour, in recognition of His Majesty’s efforts to deepen relations between the two countries.

The King also bestowed the Order of the Bejewelled Grand Cordon of Al Nahda (Order of the Renaissance), granted to heads of state, on President Zardari, in recognition of his efforts and in affirmation of the distinguished relations between the two countries and their peoples. (photos courtesy of Royal Court)