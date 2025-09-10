CANADA : Our aims to showcase the dedication of faiths in Canada to creating a more inclusive society that values diversity and peaceful coexistence. Working with faith communities, intera faith organisations, educators and others to increase understanding and cooperation between people of different faiths and to widen public awareness of the distinctive religious. His Eminence Archbishop Gregory Kerr-Wilson is the Archbishop of the Diocese of Calgary met with the Co-Chair Pakistan, International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan) and the Chairman Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH), led by His Highness Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui, (Ambassador at Large for Global Peace and Human Rights) at Calgary,Alberta, Canada

During the meeting Co-Chair Pakistan, IRF Roundtable for Pakistan and Chairman ICPH briefed the Archbishop Calgary with the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan) and the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) vision, mission, policy and performance on religious freedom and minority rights overall initiative towards climate change, peace, and harmony and human rights issues along with their solutions during this meeting. They also discussed Girl’s Education, Woman Empowerment, Sustainable and Cross Cultural Collaborations, Human Rights and Human Values, Climate Change, Interfaith Harmony, Youth Engagement towards empowerment, protect minorities Rights and, religious freedom.

His Highness Ambassador at Large for Global Peace and Human Rights Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui said that the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) and the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan) initiatives, including interfaith harmony summit, workshops , protect minorities rights, Interfaith Iftar Dinners, the FoRB and Religious Freedom Roundtables, empower women and girls, and cross-faith youth programs, embody our mission of uniting diverse communities.

His Eminence Archbishop Gregory Kerr-Wilson

said that the Anglican Diocese of Calgary

always continue to support interfaith efforts to promote religious harmon in canada. Archbishop Gregory Kerr-Wilson expressed these views during an excellent and fruitful his meeting towards progress for peace with Ambassador at Large for Global Peace, Interfaith harmony and Human rights Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui here in canada .

His Highness Ambassador Imam Allama Muhammad Ahsan Siddiqui said that CANADA the beauty of diversity, unity, and freedom that makes Canada so special. From coast to coast to coast, our strength lies in our multicultural tapestry, where every culture, tradition,story adds to the vibrant mosaic of this great nation. He said that the role of interfaith community leaders is extremely vital to promote interfaith cooperation, religious tolerance, and diversity.

Ambassadors Allama Ahsan Siddiqui said that we always stand with all religious communities to stay united and to promote interfaith harmony, creating unity, peace, equity and justice in the society. At ICPH and IRF Roundtable for Pakistan a we believe in a society where everyone is valued, respected, and free to thrive no matter their background. He thanked to His Eminence Archbishop Gregory Kerr-Wilson ( Archbishop Anglican Diocese of Calgary) for your hospitality and love. He said that ICPH and IRF Roundtable for Pakistan has always been vocal in protecting the rights and stand with faiths communities in Pakistan around the world.

He said that the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) and the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan ) values its relations with you and we earnestly look forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests. Both the Anglican Diocese of Calgary, ICPH and IRF Roundtable for Pakistan, he added, had agreed to work towards “enhancing intercultural and inter-faith dialogue and understanding to promote tolerance and harmony, in particular mutually beneficial exchange of knowledge, people-to-people contacts and education.

His Eminence Archbishop Gregory Kerr-Wilson

highly appreciated the Interfaith Commission for Peace & Harmony (ICPH) and the International Religious Freedom Roundtable for Pakistan (IRF Pakistan ) great initiatives and urged it to continue with future possible collaboration.