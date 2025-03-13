KARACHI: Lollywood actress Hira Mani has once again captured fans’ attention with her charming and playful look in a stunning light pink saree.

The Teri Meri Kahaniyaan star, known for her exceptional performances in hit dramas, shared a series of snaps and reels, radiating elegance and confidence.

Fans & Celebrities React

Her latest look quickly went viral, with fans and fellow celebrities flooding the comments with compliments and admiration.

A True Style Icon

A mother of two, Hira Mani continues to inspire fans by seamlessly balancing her personal and professional life while keeping her audience engaged with her unique and vibrant style.