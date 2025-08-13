Advertisements

Hinopak Motors Limited unveiled its new “Hino Pioneer” Dutro 300 Series lineup at a local hotel in Islamabad. The unveiling ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Mr. Shuichi Akamatsu, along with the senior management of Hinopak Motors Limited.

President and CEO of Hinopak Motors Limited, Mr. Takayuki Kazawa, briefed the local media about the new Dutro 300 Series lineup, which is Pakistan’s first Japanese UNR-compliant truck and is now available nationwide.

Advertisements

Furthermore, the Hinopak management expressed gratitude to its customers for trusting and relying on the Hino brand for their fleet operations across the country.