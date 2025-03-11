The Hindu community in Pakistan and across the world will celebrate Holi on March 13, marking the festival of colors with joy and enthusiasm.

In Pakistan, the main event will be held at Krishna Mandir on Ravi Road, Lahore, under the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB). The temple has been adorned with colorful lights, and tight security arrangements have been put in place with the support of local authorities.

The celebrations will include a cake-cutting ceremony at Krishna Mandir, followed by traditional rituals and prayers at temples and homes. Men, women, and children will take part in the festive tradition of applying colors to one another, symbolizing happiness and togetherness.