Indian social media influencer Rajiv Aditiya recently expressed his admiration for the Kaaba and his desire to visit it.

In a podcast featuring Rajiv and actress Sana Maqbool, they had an engaging discussion, during which Rajiv shared his wish to visit the holy site of the Kaaba.

Rajiv Aditiya stated, “I belong to the Hindu religion, but I have always wanted to visit the Kaaba.” He added, “I am very intrigued by the Kaaba. If non-Muslims are allowed to go there, I would love to visit and see it for myself.”

He further elaborated on his interest, saying, “I am deeply fascinated by the history of the Kaaba and the culture surrounding it.”

During the conversation, Rajiv asked Sana Maqbool about her experience of visiting the Kaaba, acknowledging that it must hold a very special place in her heart. Responding to him, Sana shared, “It was truly a heart-touching moment. Every Muslim aspires to visit the Kaaba and offer prayers there.”

She went on to recount her emotional experience, saying, “I was crying like a child when I was there. If your heart is pure, your intentions are sincere, and your faith is strong, you will find yourself there. For me, it was about going to my Creator with complete clarity in my mind and soul.”